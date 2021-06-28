Mansfield police looking for woman who fired gun in air during 'altercation'

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Police in Mansfield are asking for the public's help identifying a woman who fired a gun in the air during an altercation on Sunday.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Bulkley Avenue, police said.

Video footage captured by a witness at the scene shows the woman standing in a small crowd of people. You can hear some individuals exclaim, "She got a gun," right before the woman fires it in the air.

Mansfield police looking for woman who fired gun in air

After firing the first round, the woman walks towards a nearby Dodge Journey and then fires a second round in the air.

The woman was wearing gray shorts and a blue bathing suit-like top with light-colored dots on it.

Mansfield police

"It is our hope that the female suspect will come forward and turn herself in to police," Mansfield police said.

Anyone who knows the woman's identity is asked to call police at 419-755-9724 and ask for the major crimes unit.

