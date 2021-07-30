Mansfield police shoot man accused of stabbing 31-year-old, confronting officers with knife

MANSFIELD, Ohio — A stabbing suspect was shot by Mansfield police officers who responded to a 911 hang-up call Thursday evening, according to Mansfield Police Chief Keith Porch.

Officers responded to an apartment building in the 300 block of Wood Street around 5:28 p.m.

When officers arrived, they heard someone yelling for help. When they went to one of the apartments they located a man holding a knife and ordered him to drop the weapon, but he "refused to comply," Porch said.

According to Porch, the man then tried to break out an apartment window. One of the officers deployed a taser, but it didn't have an effect on him.

"The suspect then began to enter the apartment through the broken window, while still armed with the knife, all while a victim was still yelling for help inside the apartment," Porch said. "Officers then discharged their firearms at the suspect as he was re-entering the apartment. Officers then forced entry into the apartment at which time the suspect again confronted the officers with a knife, resulting in the officers having to fire their weapons, striking the suspect."

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police located a victim at the scene. It appears the victim, a 31-year-old man, was stabbed multiple times. He was also transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, Porch said.

Police haven't released the suspect's name or possible charges.

Porch said two officers were involved in the incident—officer Mark Boggs, who has been with the department since Nov. 14, 2016 and officer Clay Blair, who joined the department on Nov. 14, 2019. Both officers have been placed on administrative leave per department protocol. The officers weren't injured in the altercation.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the officer-involved shooting investigation, Porch said.

