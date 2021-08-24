Many schools closing, dismissing early Wednesday with continued excessive heat in forecast

With excessive heat remaining in the forecast across Northeast Ohio, many schools have opted to close or dismiss early on Wednesday.
Here is a list of schools closing or dismissing early on Wednesday:
Cuyahoga County
- Chippewa Elementary School - Brecksville-Broadview Heights (Closing at 1 p.m.)
- Highland Drive Elementary School - Brecksville-Broadview Heights (Closing at 1 p.m.)
- Hilton Elementary School - Brecksville-Broadview Heights (Closing at 1 p.m.)
- Corpus Christi Academy - Lyndhurst
- Garfield Heights Middle School
- Northeast Ohio College Preparatory School- Cleveland
- Parma City School District
- South Euclid-Lyndhurst School District
- St. Paschal Baylon School- Highland Heights
- University of Cleveland Preparatory School
- Lincoln Park Academy Lower and Upper Campus - Cleveland
- Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District- Canterbury, Gearuty, Noble, Oxford and Roxboro elementary schools
Cleveland Metropolitan School District schools closed:
Bard High School Early College
Benjamin Franklin
Charles Mooney
Collinwood
Facing History New Tech
Louis Agassiz
Mary B. Martin
Mary Bethune
New Tech West
Newton D. Baker
Stonebrook-White Montessori Campus
Tremont Montessori
Valley View Boys' Leadership Academy
Geauga County
- West Geauga School District
Lake County
- iSTEM Geauga Early College High School - Painesville
- Mentor Exempted Village School District
- Mentor Public Schools
- Willoughby-Eastlake Schools
Lorain County
- All Avon Lake City School District elementary schools
- Learwood Middle School - Avon Lake
Richland County
- St. Peter's School - Mansfield
- Mansfield Spanish Immersion
- Woodland Elementary School - Mansfield
Stark County
- Heritage Christian School (K-12) - Canton
- Massillon City Schools
Summit County
- Cuyahoga Falls City School District
- Holy Family School - Stow
- Schnee Learning Center - Cuyahoga Falls
- Summit Academy Middle School - Akron
- Summit Academy Secondary School - Akron
- Norton Primary School
- Norton Elementary School
- Norton Middle School
Temperatures are expected to once again climb into the 90s on Wednesday with heat indexes reaching closer to 100 degrees.
Check out our school closings page as more schools cancel overnight and into the morning.
RELATED: Warm weather means tough calls for school administrators
Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.
You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.