Many schools closing, dismissing early Wednesday with continued excessive heat in forecast

Posted at 7:25 PM, Aug 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-24 19:56:43-04

With excessive heat remaining in the forecast across Northeast Ohio, many schools have opted to close or dismiss early on Wednesday.

Here is a list of schools closing or dismissing early on Wednesday:

Cuyahoga County

  • Chippewa Elementary School - Brecksville-Broadview Heights (Closing at 1 p.m.)
  • Highland Drive Elementary School - Brecksville-Broadview Heights (Closing at 1 p.m.)
  • Hilton Elementary School - Brecksville-Broadview Heights (Closing at 1 p.m.)
  • Corpus Christi Academy - Lyndhurst
  • Garfield Heights Middle School
  • Northeast Ohio College Preparatory School- Cleveland
  • Parma City School District
  • South Euclid-Lyndhurst School District
  • St. Paschal Baylon School- Highland Heights
  • University of Cleveland Preparatory School
  • Lincoln Park Academy Lower and Upper Campus - Cleveland
  • Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District- Canterbury, Gearuty, Noble, Oxford and Roxboro elementary schools

Cleveland Metropolitan School District schools closed:
Bard High School Early College
Benjamin Franklin
Charles Mooney
Collinwood
Facing History New Tech
Louis Agassiz
Mary B. Martin
Mary Bethune
New Tech West
Newton D. Baker
Stonebrook-White Montessori Campus
Tremont Montessori
Valley View Boys' Leadership Academy

Geauga County

  • West Geauga School District

Lake County

  • iSTEM Geauga Early College High School - Painesville
  • Mentor Exempted Village School District
  • Mentor Public Schools
  • Willoughby-Eastlake Schools

Lorain County

  • All Avon Lake City School District elementary schools
  • Learwood Middle School - Avon Lake

Richland County

  • St. Peter's School - Mansfield
  • Mansfield Spanish Immersion
  • Woodland Elementary School - Mansfield

Stark County

  • Heritage Christian School (K-12) - Canton
  • Massillon City Schools

Summit County

  • Cuyahoga Falls City School District
  • Holy Family School - Stow
  • Schnee Learning Center - Cuyahoga Falls
  • Summit Academy Middle School - Akron
  • Summit Academy Secondary School - Akron
  • Norton Primary School
  • Norton Elementary School
  • Norton Middle School

Temperatures are expected to once again climb into the 90s on Wednesday with heat indexes reaching closer to 100 degrees.

Check out our school closings page as more schools cancel overnight and into the morning.

