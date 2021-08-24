Many schools closing, dismissing early Wednesday with continued excessive heat in forecast

With excessive heat remaining in the forecast across Northeast Ohio, many schools have opted to close or dismiss early on Wednesday.

Here is a list of schools closing or dismissing early on Wednesday:

Cuyahoga County



Chippewa Elementary School - Brecksville-Broadview Heights (Closing at 1 p.m.)

Highland Drive Elementary School - Brecksville-Broadview Heights (Closing at 1 p.m.)

Hilton Elementary School - Brecksville-Broadview Heights (Closing at 1 p.m.)

Corpus Christi Academy - Lyndhurst

Garfield Heights Middle School

Northeast Ohio College Preparatory School- Cleveland

Parma City School District

South Euclid-Lyndhurst School District

St. Paschal Baylon School- Highland Heights

University of Cleveland Preparatory School

Lincoln Park Academy Lower and Upper Campus - Cleveland

Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District- Canterbury, Gearuty, Noble, Oxford and Roxboro elementary schools

Cleveland Metropolitan School District schools closed:

Bard High School Early College

Benjamin Franklin

Charles Mooney

Collinwood

Facing History New Tech

Louis Agassiz

Mary B. Martin

Mary Bethune

New Tech West

Newton D. Baker

Stonebrook-White Montessori Campus

Tremont Montessori

Valley View Boys' Leadership Academy

Geauga County



West Geauga School District

Lake County



iSTEM Geauga Early College High School - Painesville

Mentor Exempted Village School District

Mentor Public Schools

Willoughby-Eastlake Schools

Lorain County



All Avon Lake City School District elementary schools

Learwood Middle School - Avon Lake

Richland County



St. Peter's School - Mansfield

Mansfield Spanish Immersion

Woodland Elementary School - Mansfield

Stark County



Heritage Christian School (K-12) - Canton

Massillon City Schools

Summit County



Cuyahoga Falls City School District

Holy Family School - Stow

Schnee Learning Center - Cuyahoga Falls

Summit Academy Middle School - Akron

Summit Academy Secondary School - Akron

Norton Primary School

Norton Elementary School

Norton Middle School

Temperatures are expected to once again climb into the 90s on Wednesday with heat indexes reaching closer to 100 degrees.

Check out our school closings page as more schools cancel overnight and into the morning.

