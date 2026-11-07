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Maple Heights Police investigating Lee Road homicide

One man is dead and another man is in serious condition after a shooting inside an apartment building
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News 5
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MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — One man died at Marymount Hospital, and another man is in serious condition at Metro Hospital following a shooting in a hallway inside Smartland Lee-Mustang Apartments in Mayfield Heights.

Maple Heights Police Department said they responded to 5445 Lee Rd at 11:50 AM for gunshots and found the two men shot in a hallway.

The identification of the victims is being withheld pending notification of family members.

Maple Heights Detective Bureau and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating this incident as a homicide and felonious assault.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the Maple Heights Detective Bureau: 216-587-9624 or Detectives@mhpd-ohio.com.

Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. can also be contacted at 216-252-7463

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