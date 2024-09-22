Watch Now
Mapleside Farms celebrates fall with weekend festivals

The farm's Pumpkin Village will be open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until the end of October
BRUNSWICK, Ohio — Mapleside Farm is kicking off the fall season with a series of weekend festivals.

Happening now, the farm is opening its Pumpkin Village to guests every weekend until the end of October. Inside the village, there are over 20 family-friendly fall activities, including pig races, a maze, and a super slide.

There are also lots of fall-themed foods being cooked up on the site. Homemade cider donuts, kettle corn, and apple fritters are just some of the delicious foods. You can also pick up some fresh apples from the farm's apple orchard in The Apple Barn.

The Pumpkin Village is open Fridays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets are $13 on Fridays and $17 on Saturdays and Sundays. If you're 55 and over, you can get in for $13. Kids two and under get in for free.

To learn more about the farm and details on weekend themes for the Pumpkin Village, click here.

