Mapleton Local School District mourning death of student who collapsed at Friday night's football game

The Mapleton Local School District in Ashland, Ohio is mourning the loss of one of its students who collapsed Friday night on the school's football field.
Posted at 1:34 PM, Sep 30, 2023
The Mapleton Local School District is mourning the death of a student who collapsed on the football field while attending Friday's homecoming game against South Central Local Schools.

Tim McKean, Mapleton's high school athletic director, tells News 5 his daughter, 17-year-old Breanne McKean, passed away Friday evening at Ashland Hospital.

McKean said his daughter was on homecoming court and collapsed on the field after being introduced.

He said Breanne touched many lives and "was everything to us." He said she lettered in multiple sports, including volleyball, basketball and softball.

