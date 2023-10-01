'Mapleton Strong': Community remembers 17-year-old who collapsed at homecoming game

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — At Mapleton High School Saturday night, 17-year-old Bre McKean's usual parking space is covered in flowers, notes, and a softball.

The senior at Mapleton High School was beloved by her classmates and community. She passed away Friday night at Ashland Hospital after a medical emergency. Bre had collapsed on the football field while being announced on homecoming court.

Bre's father, Tim McKean, is Mapleton High School's athletic director. McKean said his daughter was "everything" to their family and the community.

News 5 Flowers, letters, a softball form a memorial at 17-year-old Bre McKean's parking spot at Mapleton High School.

An Ashland High School junior visited Mapleton High School Saturday night to start a tribute of his own.

Letter by letter, spelling out "Mapleton Strong," the customized sign featuring some of Bre's favorite sports. Bre had lettered in volleyball, softball, and basketball.

News 5 An Ashland High School junior with his own sign business came to Mapleton High School to create a tribute of his own.

Grief counselors came to the football field Friday night, and the homecoming game ended at halftime. Grief counselors will be at school on Monday. Community members stayed at the football field Friday night for a while to pray together.

MVD Sports in Ashland will open on its off-day Sunday. Mapleton Mounties gear will be 21% off. The shop owner said the proceeds will be gifted to the McKean family.

The finished "Mapleton Strong" sign outside the high school is a reminder for Bre's classmates and teachers to stay strong together.

On Monday, all are invited to wear blue and red for Bre.