March 26 is Purple Day aimed at international awareness of epilepsy

Every year on March 26, people are encouraged to wear purple in support of epilepsy education and awareness.

According to Dr. Imad Najm, Director of the Cleveland Clinic Epilepsy Center:

Around 50 million people worldwide have epilepsy, making it one of the most common neurological diseases globally, according to the World Health Organization. The condition is characterized by periodic and involuntary seizures, and if these are diagnosed and controlled in a timely manner through medication or surgery, epilepsy patients can lead a full, healthy life.



It is important to eradicate fears and misconceptions about epilepsy. Unchecked, they can cause individuals to face stigma in school, work and social environments, and they can also prevent or delay individuals from seeking the care that they need.

Diagnosing epilepsy can be fairly quick and easy. There are several epilepsy treatments available, and in many cases, the earlier they are implemented, the more effective they will be.

