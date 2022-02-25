March is math and engineering month at the Great Lakes Science Center

CLEVELAND — The Great Lakes Science Center is celebrating STEM during the month of March. To showcase how science, technology, engineering and math affect our everyday lives, the GLSC is holding events every week to educate young learners about the world around them and how STEM fits in.

The following events are held weekly throughout March:

Math in Motion Science Show

Wednesday - Friday: 1 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday: 2 p.m.

We send math flying! Watch in amazement as objects are launched across the room and we explore math with a catapult and trebuchet.

STEM Storytime & Lab

Wednesday: 11 a.m.

Perfect for little scientists! Join our STEM staff for a special story and hands-on activity. In this lab, guests can work with patterns and engineer their own mini Rube Goldberg machine. This month's book is Jack the Builder by Stuart J. Murphy. Recommended for ages 0-5.

Hologram Cart Activity

Wednesday - Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday: 1 – 4 p.m.

Use uniquely shaped objects, geometry and lighting tricks to explore the science behind holograms.

Family Dissection Workshop: Cow Eye Dissection ($10 per person, $8 members)

Saturday - Sunday: 1 p.m.

Examine the complex structure and function of the eye by cutting into and dissecting a cow eye. Dissection workshops are for visitors ages 7 and older. Adult supervision is required. Register here.

News 5 will be at the center on Sunday to take part in several events during Good Morning Cleveland.

8 a.m.

Members of the GLSC will show how math is used in robotics and coding. The GLSC will discuss its Sphereo Young Explorers summer camp—which is for children in grades K-3. Older kids needn't worry though, there's a summer camp for grades 4-8 called Sphero Robotics.

10 a.m.

Members of the GLSC will show viewers the "Math is Motion" trebuchet demonstration. They will launch a football through a field goal.

10:30 a.m.

Viewers will see the how wind turbines produce power in a cool experiment where different shapes and types of blades are used. The GLSC will build a custom turbine and test it on camera.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Great Lakes Science Center.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.