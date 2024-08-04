Mark your calendars, Akron! Tuesday is National Night Out

AKRON — The City of Akron invites you to a free event for the whole family. The 41st annual National Night Out is designed to help build trust between first responders and the community.

You are invited on Tuesday, August 6. Every ward in the city will host its own event:



Ward 1 - Church of Our Savior (471 Crosby St.): 6-8 PM

(471 Crosby St.): Ward 2 - Patterson Park Sports Complex (955 Patterson Ave.): 4:30-7:30 PM

(955 Patterson Ave.): Ward 3 - Summit Lake Community Center (380 W. Crosier St.): 5-7 PM

(380 W. Crosier St.): Ward 4 – James R. Williams Lawton Street Community Center (1225 Lawton St.): 5-7 PM

(1225 Lawton St.): Ward 5 – Joy Park Community Center (825 Fuller St.): 6-8 PM

(825 Fuller St.): Ward 6 – Ellet Community Center (2449 Wedgewood Dr.): 5-7 PM

(2449 Wedgewood Dr.): Ward 7 – Firestone Park Community Center (1480 Girard St.): 6-8 PM

(1480 Girard St.): Ward 8 - Northwest Family Community Center (1730 Shatto Ave.): 6-8:30 PM

(1730 Shatto Ave.): Ward 9 – Shadyside Park (1229 Kenmore Boulevard): 6-8 PM

(1229 Kenmore Boulevard): Ward 10 – Linda Theatre (1745 Goodyear Blvd.) 6:30-8:30 PM

Each year, it's a family favorite, featuring food, music, and activities. The City of Akron Youth Strategist Denico Buckley-Knight says to expect a block party, "expect to see a lot of food, vendors, entertainment, music, and it's just a celebration bringing our community and our safety forces together under positive circumstances."

Akron Police Chief Brian Harding said National Night Out is an event his officers look forward to. It's a time for them to have fun with the people they serve and build relationships with the community.

"We are able to get together in really a non-enforcement way and just get to know each other, have a conversation, talk and bond," said Chief Harding.

Members of the Akron Fire Department will also be at the National Night Out. Families will be able to sign up for smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors.

"If they want to have Q & A with our personnel about signing up for home evacuation plans for safety, we are here for you," said Akron Fire Chief Leon Henderson.

“National Night Out is an important annual event in our city, and I’m excited to celebrate the 41st anniversary,” said Akron Mayor Shammas Malik. “It gives our residents an opportunity to gather together with neighbors, Akron Police and Fire, and city officials to build community, create dialogue, and have a fun evening. Building relationships between our residents and our public safety forces is so important to continue to create trust and ongoing dialogue in our city."

If you want more information, you can call 330-375-2256.