Market season: North Union Farmers Market ramps up at Shaker Square

CLEVELAND — Spring is here, and one of the most anticipated perks of the season is the food that can begin to grow during it. With that comes a staple of any weekend—a trip to the farmers market.

At Shaker Square, the season has kicked off, and shoppers can spend their Saturday mornings getting fresh produce, locally sourced food, unique art, and more. The North Union Farmers Market opened the first week of April, held every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Dozens of vendors ranging from local farms and bakeries to woodworkers and candle makers line Shaker Boulevard, selling their goods to those who stroll through.

For vendors like Martha’s Farm, the farmers market allows their hard work to be appreciated and consumed by many in Northeast Ohio, which the family-run farm enjoys being able to do.

"(There's) lots of stuff to find. We're happy to be here, and we're only going to get bigger," said Director of Marketing and Communications Emma Visnic.

Visnic said Saturday marks the market's second week it has been open.

"So, you'll just see it grow," Visnic said.

Right now, there are more than 40 vendors at the market.

Mushrooms, apples, ramps, herbs, eggs, pastries, honey, candles, coasters, cutting boards, flowers, oils, pasta, candies….the more you walk through the market, the more you see. There’s something for everyone—and the North Union Farmers Market also aims to be accessible to everyone.

Through access programs, the North Union Farmers Market accepts SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) through the Ohio Direction Card, allowing those receiving the food benefits to not only use their SNAP dollars at the market but receive up to $25 in matched tokens for more fresh produce.

The market also accepts USDA Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program coupons, Women Infants and Children (WIC) coupons, and other programming coupons for those in need.

Located at 13209 Shaker Square, the North Union Farmers Market will take place each Saturday outdoors through Dec. 21.

