Marriage retreat to offer couples advice, inspiration to build healthy relationships

Deciding to get married is a big decision that comes with responsibilities and consequences.

The Weekend to Remember marriage retreat by FamilyLife promises advice and inspiration to help couples have successful marriages. It's taking place October 27 to 29at Embassy Suites Rockside Rd in Independence.

Minister Ivan Kennedy from Liberty Hill Baptist Church in Cleveland appeared on Good Morning Cleveland- Saturday. He said, Weekend to Remember is a faith-based marriage conference and a romantic retreat from everyday life.

Kennedy said, “Weekend to Remember offers three days of fun, advice, and inspiration to help couples choose oneness rather than isolation. A Weekend to Remember is not a counseling session where you would have to stand up and air your dirty laundry, but it's actually three days of positive information. And you actually walk out with a 130-page workbook that you can apply to your day-to-day living.”

He said marriage can bring many challenges, but communication goes a long way in tackling problems.

“Marriage is tough. We all get married with the hopes of living happily ever after, but statistics show that the honeymoon often ends between six months and two years into it,” Kennedy said. “Children come, bills come… stressful situations at work.”

Kennedy said he’s working to get more African-American couples to attend.

“We haven’t been exposed to this kind of marriage coaching. And there are some really tough of stats. African Americans- we're only 14% of the population in America, but we average 30% of the divorces. That's very high compared to our Caucasian counterparts. They’re at about 15%. And our Asian neighbors are at about 17%.”

He said divorce can have a negative impact on children, which can lead to behavioral issues and problems in school. Kennedy also mentioned the financial strain on single-parent households.

He said the retreat has proven successful for couples nationwide.

“We all get married with the hopes of living our entire lives happy,” Kennedy said. “You get a restart (and) a new commitment to your love.”