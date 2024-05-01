Marshmallow-filled animal trap on roof of Social Security office in Middleburg Hts.; office temporarily closed

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS — The Social Security office in Middleburg Heights, on Pearl Rd., is temporarily closed due to a raccoon infestation.

People trying to take care of business Wednesday at the office found locked doors and signs stating the closure.

“I was surprised when I pulled in and the parking lot was empty,” said Linda Magrey. “I was here to drop off some paperwork. I have a meeting setup in mid-May to file for my benefits."

Kim Rassi drove to the office to help a woman she’s sponsoring from Ukraine drop off paperwork to secure resettlement support and other assistance for refugees.

"They're always fast and efficient in here, so I didn't expect this today,” Rassi said. “And every day is another day that we're losing that they don't have the documents."

Michael Murphy, President of Local 3448 of the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), said problems with raccoons inside the office have been building.

“These employees were reporting concerns of noises above the ceiling as far back as January,” Murphy said. “The staff said five raccoons were removed from the building as of yesterday.”

“If they (employees) were noticing problems going back to January and spoke up- nothing was done?” asked News 5’s Damon Maloney.

“No,” Murphy said. “The issue got progressively worse."

Murphy said workers and possibly benefit recipients could have gotten sick.

“There’s urine stains on the tile. The smoke detectors came falling down. The security company had to come up... because apparently the animals may be eating through the wiring. On Friday, 25% of the lighting overhead went out and that’s when the staff finally alerted me.”

Murphy said he doesn’t have any photographs or videos of the raccoons, but News 5 noticed a marshmallow-filled animal trap on the roof of the office, next to a dormer.

Murphy said a tree near the building was also cut.

“The was the access level,” Murphy said. “They (raccoons) were climbing up the tree and then they're leaping onto the roof.”

Rassi wondered how the issue got so out of hand.

“We can't do anything? Because there's raccoons?,” Rassi said. “This is 2024 for God's sakes.”

She hopped in her car and said she was heading to the Social Security office in downtown Cleveland.

A Social Security Administration (SSA) sent News 5 a statement about the situation.

“The Cleveland Southwest Social Security Office, located at 7344 Pearl Road in Middleburg Heights, Ohio, is temporarily closed due to health and safety issues as a result of raccoons. In an abundance of caution we are temporarily closing the office while remediation services are being performed, including repairs to the building’s ceiling tiles and electrical system. All employees of the office are working and serving the public remotely.” Doug Nguyen - Regional Communications Director at Social Security Administration (Chicago Office)

The agency said employees are working remotely, and in-person services are available at nearby offices. It added, "We are working with the General Services Administration to closely monitor the situation. We will open the office as soon as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience."

Cleveland Northwest

7517 Lorain Ave.

Lakewood, OH 44102

Medina

4035 N. Jefferson St.

Medina, OH 44256

Cleveland West

17513 Detroit Ave.

Cleveland, OH 44107

The closure in Middleburg Heights comes following news of the Social Security office in Warrensville Heights being appointment only until May 8, at which point it is set to close for 90 days. It hasn't been said what will happen after those three months. SSA said the Warrensville Heights situation was due to “high staff attrition."

Watch News 5's April 16 report on the closure in Warrensville Heights

Social Security Administration closing Warrensville Heights office

Murphy said budget and staffing issues have worsened as more people get added to the Social Security beneficiary rolls.

He said the issues at the Warrensville Heights and Middleburg Heights offices should be wake-up calls to higher-ups and decision-makers.

"The agency says that you know you at the public has the right to interface with us however they choose,” Murphy said.

Murphy contacted OSHA to file a complaint related to the raccoon infestation. He also contacted the Cuyahoga County Board of Health. The board of health said it received the complaint, and sanitarians will be contacting Murphy to determine the next steps, which could include getting access to the building to get a visual of what’s occurring.