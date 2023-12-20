Massillon food drive helps families, honors district employee who died suddenly

MASSILLON, Ohio — An annual Massillon food drive helped dozens of local families and also honored a school district employee who cared deeply for her community and passed away two months ago.

Amanda Williamson, who helped create the food drive about five years ago, worked as the family support specialist for the district for eight years and was passionate about giving back.

"Amanda is, to me, and was absolutely phenomenal. Working with her was the best eight years that I could ever tell you about," said Erica Thom, the executive director of AHEAD Inc., a non-profit connected to Massillon schools.

AHEAD and the district collected food with help from the Massillon Health Department, Massillon Recreation Center and the Massillon Public Library for the event, which has now been named "Amanda's Hope Food Drive."

Clothing was also donated. In addition, more than 250 toys were collected for kids.

Thom said it was the largest collection in the drive's history.

"The biggest for presents. The biggest for food. The most food we've sent out," Thom said. "We collected enough food for 100 families to have bags, and when I say bags, we had three bags that were packed to the hilt."

Several teens on the Massillon basketball team helped sort and pack the bags with food last week.

The team, which is off to a 4-0 start this season, feels it's important to stand out on and off the court.

"I think it's good for the community. Because on the court, you can only do so much. Once you're off the court, you can give back to the community. It means a whole lot to a lot of people," said Brady Manson, a junior.

Chris Knight, a junior, believes it's important to remember the impact Williamson had on the community and keep her spirit of giving alive.

"She was a really special to a lot of people in this community," he said.

Dre'Shaun Jackson said the drive hit home for him because he could relate to the struggles some families could face.

"A couple years ago, we might have been receiving those food bags. Things have changed now, but it could have been me a few years ago in their place getting a food bag," he said.

Thom believes it would mean a lot to Williamson that the food drive continues to grow stronger in the community.

"I feel her energy every day and I feel like she's kind of guiding what we're all doing," Thom said. "She just loved giving back. That literally was her life, giving back."