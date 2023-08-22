Massillon High School evacuated after hoax bomb threat called in

School officials evacuated students and staff at Massillon High School late Tuesday morning after they were "notified of an explosive device" left inside the school, which was later determined to be a hoax.

According to the Massillon Police Department, the threat was called to the school's administration office around 11 a.m.

Students and staff were moved outside to a designated area while police responded. Authorities said that all students and staff were evacuated safely. The school district said the building has been cleared for everyone to reenter.

"The threat has been deemed a hoax that was recently been publicized nationwide as swatting," the district said in post.

