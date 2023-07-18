Massillon police investigating alleged hazing incident; Head HS Football Coach Nate Moore placed on leave

An alleged hazing incident involving multiple student-athletes at Washington Massillon High School is being investigated by the school district and police.

The district confirmed that Head Football Coach Nate Moore has been placed on leave. The district said it is cooperating with police on the matter.

According to Massillon Police, the incident happened on high school property on June 26 and involved numerous student-athletes.

Neither the district nor the police have provided specific information regarding the hazing.

The district released the following statement:

"At the Massillon City School District, the safety and well-being of our students is always our top priority. We are currently investigating a situation which involves student-athletes within our athletic program. State and federal student privacy laws prohibit us from providing details, however, it is important to know that our administration is addressing the issue. We will continue to cooperate with the Massillon Police Department in the investigation. We ask our community to respect the privacy of our student-athletes."

