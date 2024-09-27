Pickleball craze explodes across NEO, the newest courts near you

AVON LAKE, Ohio — Pickleball courts are popping up all over Northeast Ohio. A new indoor pickleball facility has recently opened in Avon Lake and the city of Strongsville is soon opening it's outdoor pickleball courts at its new Town Center Park.

Bob Rooker jokes he’s at Cleveland Premier Pickleball in Avon Lake nine days a week.

“This reminds me of the days back in the 80s with racquetball,” said Rooker. “I just hang out here, play a lot, and have fun.”

Rooker isn’t alone; dozens of players are already filling the courts, and the indoor facility just opened its doors two weeks ago.

“I just really wanted to create the vibe of hanging out,” said Justin Hellinger, managing partner.

Hellinger did just that. Inside are fifteen pickleball courts, four of which are oversized championship courts; there’s a padel court, the only of its kind in the area. The closest padel court is in Detroit, and there are ping-pong tables and even a kitchen.

“We are bringing in the golf simulators that should be around the middle of November and we’re trying to get a beer tap wall,” Hellinger added.

Hellinger doesn’t want to stop there; he plans to grow the facility into an experience for all ages and interests.

“It’s set up perfect for tournaments, socials, corporate events and kids clinics,” Hellinger said.

Melinda Masino said Avon Lake needed a club like this.

“When you’re playing on a cement tennis court floor it’s much truer to the game,” Masino added.

Despite the sweet relief many like Masino now feel to play pickleball on proper indoor courts, it’s the community the sport continues to create that keeps people coming back for more.

“I have met so many people here,” said Masino. “Just to bring everybody together and be a part of the Premier family, it’s so awesome.”

“At Premier Pickleball everyone’s family that’s a member,” added Rooker. “People that come and play as guests and stuff, we are all like one big family.”

Cleveland Premier Pickleball is launching its academy in October, offering classes to people of all ages and skill levels.

Town Center Park in Strongsville is opening October 2nd with a ribbon cutting. There are multiple pickleball and tennis courts, including a interactive water fountain, kids play ground and even a food truck park. The park cost $5,000 and was paid for by donations.