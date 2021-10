WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — It's one of the most interesting winter Olympic sports, and now you and your family can join in on the curling fun. Mayfield Curling Club have been sliding on the ice since 1962.

Now, they are offering a "crash course" for all those curious about the Olympic sport.

You can learn the basics of delivery, sweeping, strategy, and play a mini-game.

For more information email juniors@mayfieldcurling.com or click here for its website.