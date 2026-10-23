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Mayfield High building trades students tour 'A Home for the Holidays' in Aurora

Tickets still available for annual raffle
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News 5
Mayfield students Sam Weintraub (L) and Gavin Heikkila (R)
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AURORA, Ohio — The "A Home for the Holidays" house in Aurora is nearing completion, and some future builders got a behind-the-scenes look.

Mayfield High School students in the building trades program took a tour of the home, getting a hands-on look at careers from flooring and electrical to HVAC and project management. The program helps prepare them for careers in the industry, which is looking for skilled workers.

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Maliyah Johnson

"I think my school program is a great program because it gives us different opportunities and different experiences in the outside work world — I can see myself doing the same thing in the future," said student Maliyah Johnson.

Tickets for the "A Home for the Holidays" raffle are available, supporting the Build Trades and Make-A-Wish foundations.

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