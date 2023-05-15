Mayor Justin Bibb proposes paid parental time off for city employees; council to consider proposal at meeting

CLEVELAND — Cleveland City Council will consider a proposal Monday evening for paid parental leave for city employees following a proposal submitted by Mayor Justin Bibb.

Bibb's proposal seeks to give full-time city employees up to 500 hours of paid leave at 100% of their pay. Hourly and salary employees are both eligible.

"I'm excited to present this new proposal coming out of Mother's Day weekend. We want to set the standard in employee engagement by showing that we not only are listening, but taking significant steps forward by implementing what they are seeking," Bibb said. "We hope other organizations in our region, both public and private sector, will follow our lead to support our workforce the best we can so that Cleveland can become an even better place to live, work, and raise a family."

According to the city, 480 hours would be available following a "new child life event," such as birth, adoption, or obtaining guardianship. Twenty additional hours would be available before a new child's life event for medical and prenatal appointments and meetings. A further three weeks would also be available for employees who experience a miscarriage or stillbirth.

"We believe this new policy will serve as both an attraction and retention tool – to help recruit new employees and keep our current ones," Bibb said. "We'll continue to look for innovative ways to expand our benefits package towards being a more inclusive employer of choice."

The only prerequisite to receiving the coverage would be that the recipient is a full-time non-union employee who has completed 30 days of continuous service with the city. Bibb's office said it hopes to make paid parental leave available to union employees later following future bargaining agreements.

Additionally, the employee will still accrue time off and benefits while they are on parental leave, Bibb's office said. The city council will consider the proposal at Monday's meeting.

"Paid parental leave is the next step in demonstrating the importance of our people - here at the City of Cleveland," said Councilman Charles Slife. "The city is one of the largest employers in the county, and providing our workers with this benefit will improve morale, efficiency, and productivity - and help us to attract and retain top-level talent. Families are the foundation of our city and our society."

