Mayor Justin Bibb proposing to raise the maximum age of Cleveland police officers to 55

CLEVELAND — Mayor Justin Bibb has announced that he proposes to amend a city ordinance in hopes of raising the maximum age for Cleveland Police officers.

According to a statement from the Bibb administration, the maximum age would be raised to 55 years old. Currently, the age is capped at 40.

Monday's announcement is the last component of the mayor's RISE Initiative. The initiative was announced this summer to address the high levels of crime and address staffing shortages within the Cleveland Police Department.

“Solving multilayered problems requires multipronged approaches, which involves historic investments, leveraging partnerships, and updating policy – all key components of my RISE Initiative announced less than four months ago,” said Mayor Bibb. “This latest amendment will help attract additional candidates to join our police force who may have previously not considered doing so. We’re hopeful this change, combined with other recent actions my Administration has taken, will help improve our overall recruitment efforts within our Division of Police.”

Earlier this month, we told you just how bad the shortage was as of the end of October. News 5 Investigator Sarah Buduson reported on a grant given by the U.S. Department of Justice to help put a dent in the officer shortage.

As of Oct. 30, the department was short 301 officers. The grant would give the City of Cleveland $3.75 million to help hire 30.

