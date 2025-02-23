Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Medical examiner investigating death of 41-year-old inmate at Cuyahoga County Corrections Center

Cuyahoga County Jail
File image.
Cuyahoga County Jail
Posted

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating the death of a woman at the Cuyahoga County Corrections Center on Sunday.

Around 4 a.m., a 41-year-old inmate was found unresponsive in her cell located in the mental health unit of the corrections center, Cuyahoga County Press Secretary Jennifer Ciaccia.

The woman was transported to MetroHealth, where she was pronounced dead, Ciaccia said.

Preliminary information suggests the 41-year-old was under medical care for medical conditions, and her death does not appear to be related to illegal substance use, Ciaccia said.

The death is still under investigation, and no further information is available at this time.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.