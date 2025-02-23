Medical examiner investigating death of 41-year-old inmate at Cuyahoga County Corrections Center

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating the death of a woman at the Cuyahoga County Corrections Center on Sunday.

Around 4 a.m., a 41-year-old inmate was found unresponsive in her cell located in the mental health unit of the corrections center, Cuyahoga County Press Secretary Jennifer Ciaccia.

The woman was transported to MetroHealth, where she was pronounced dead, Ciaccia said.

Preliminary information suggests the 41-year-old was under medical care for medical conditions, and her death does not appear to be related to illegal substance use, Ciaccia said.

The death is still under investigation, and no further information is available at this time.