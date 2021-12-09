The Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program issues recall on Blueberry Cookies Flower & Blueberry Cookies Shake

CLEVELAND — The Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program (MMCP) has issued a mandatory product recall on plant material sold to dispensaries by cultivator, Galenas, LCC. The affected product is Blueberry Cookies Flower and Blueberry Cookies Shake.

The affected product was purchased between Oct. 14, 2021, to present date.

This recall is being initiated by the MMCP because the MMCP received reports from dispensaries of foreign matter (possibly plastic) within the packaging.

Products purchased from NE Ohio dispensaries include:

Bloom Medicinals - Akron

Bloom Medicinals - Columbus

Bloom Medicinals - Maumee

Bloom Medicinals - Painesville

Bloom Medicinals - Seven Mile

The Botanist - Akron

The Botanist - Canton

The Botanist - Cleveland

The Botanist - Columbus

The Botanist - Wickliffe

Gleaf Medical Cannabis - Warren

Herbology - Cuyahoga Falls

Herbology - Newark

Rise - Cleveland

Rise - Lakewood

Rise - Lorain

Rise - Toledo

The Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program said no reports of adverse reactions have been received.

All unused products should be returned to the dispensary where purchased. Returned products will not count toward a patient’s 90-day possession limit.

Patients are reminded that any adverse reactions should be reported to the MMCP toll-free helpline (1-833-464-6627).

