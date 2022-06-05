Medina County Dollar General cited by OSHA for locked emergency exits

SEVILLE, Ohio — A Dollar General store in Medina County has been fined by the U.S. Department of Occupational Safety and Health Administration for locked emergency doors.

OSHA discovered on Jan. 11, 2022, that a Dollar General in Seville had barrel locks on the inside of an emergency exit, which takes prior knowledge and extra time to open in the case of an urgent situation.

“OSHA cites Dollar General stores frequently for exposing works to serious hazards, including the use of locks at exits…” said regional administrator William Donovan.

The agency cited the Seville location for one willful violation and fined them just over $145,000 in penalties. They have 15 days to comply with the penalties or contest in front of the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

“This company’s willingness to gamble with workers’ lives is disturbing and must stop before tragedy strikes,” said Donovan.

OSHA has reported issues with Dollar General stores multiple times since 2017 nationwide.

