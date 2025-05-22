Medina County Navy veteran gets free bathroom remodel through Purple Heart Homes

MEDINA, Ohio — Alan Briggs has been watching his master bathroom in his York Township home transform before his eyes this week.

"These guys are hard workers. They're very professional. They're on time. They do what they say they're gonna do," Briggs said as a contractor added a final coat of drywall.

Decades ago, Briggs followed in his father's footsteps and joined the U.S. Navy. He served between 1962 and 1966 and was a quartermaster on the USS Hancock.

"My job was to make sure, when I was on duty, make sure we were on the right course," Briggs said.

Now 81 years old, it's not as easy for Briggs to get around. He had three knee replacement surgeries between 2010 and 2017.

He's very grateful that his tub is being replaced with a walk-in shower as part of his bathroom update.

News 5 Cleveland Alan Briggs watching his master bathroom in his York Township home transform.

"I don't have to walk upstairs. You don't have to climb over tubs. You just walk in," he said.

The remodel will also include new plumbing, lighting, flooring and grab bars. It's a project that could cost between $20,000 and $40,000, but it's free for Briggs thanks to the Purple Heart Homes organization.

"If you're looking for an easy way to make friends, help somebody," said John Keating, president of the Northeast Ohio Chapter of Purple Heart Homes.

Keating said nearly 40 projects for 30 veterans have been completed locally since 2017. Nationwide, he said more than 1,500 projects have been finished since the organization was formed by two injured Iraq War veterans in 2008.

"I tell people I do this for a very selfish reason. It is the most rewarding feeling I've ever had for a job that I've ever done," Keating said.

The project at Medina County home of Briggs marks the first time the Cleveland Home Builders Association and Remodel Council have partnered with Purple Heart Homes.

News 5 Cleveland Alan Briggs' master bathroom renovation.

According to Steve Caldwell, chair of the Remodel Council, Bennett Builders and Remodeling donated their labor and expertise. Ferguson Home donated the plumbing.

Other sponsors who donated to the cause include Butts Plumbing, Kohler Faucets, Signature Hardware, Behr Paint and Floorz.

"We're helping our veterans. It's our way of giving back and thanking the veterans for what they do," Caldwell said.

Caldwell said the project is deeply personal to him.

"In a world of coincidence, my father actually served in the Navy as well so I was never able to give back to him because he passed away a long time ago," he said.

Briggs said he was proud to serve our country, and he's grateful for those who are now giving back to him.

"I think it's wonderful to help veterans like this that are up in age, and they need a little help."

If you want to donate or learn more about Purple Heart Homes, click here.