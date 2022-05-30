Medina County Vietnam Veterans remember those killed in all wars

MEDINA, Ohio — Each Memorial Day, at the Medina County Vietnam Veterans Memorial, the names of the 33 men from Medina County killed in Vietnam are read aloud.

It’s been part of the ceremony since the memorial was established in 1990.

But this year was different.

“We decided to read all the names of all the veterans from Medina County from World War I, World War II, Korea, and Vietnam. As far as we know there’s none from Afghanistan or Iraq,” said Rich Malone, Vietnam Veteran

One hundred and two names were read aloud Monday afternoon. One from World War I, 64 from World War II, four from Korea, and 33 from Vietnam.

One of the 33 from the Vietnam War was Russel Hewit.

“He was like my big brother,” said Ron Hewit, his cousin.

For Hewit, his cousin is always close in thought, his name etched on the memorial and in his heart.

“In Russ’ case he gave up a family, a good-paying job, and a son he never got to meet. So he gave it all,” said Hewit.

Ariann Deeb could hardly speak her heartfelt words at the ceremony. Both her grandfather and father served our country and came home, but both have since passed away.

For Deeb, Memorial Day is about honoring and remembering those who fought for our country.

“It’s never been about picnics, fireworks, cookouts always been about the ones who served our country,” she said.

“All gave some, Some gave all. May we always remember all of our heroes who gave all while serving our country,” said Dave Zeleznak, Vietnam Veteran.

