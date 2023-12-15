Medina High School teacher indicted on 2 felony charges

A Medina High School teacher was indicted on two felony charges Thursday, according to Medina City Schools.

Mathematics teacher Jason Sturm was indicted on one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor and one count of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, the district said.

Sturm was placed on administrative leave on Nov. 29 due to an active police investigation.

The district said the incident involved no current or former Medina City Schools staff or students.

“We understand charges of this nature are distressing, especially in a school environment involving an educator,” the district said in a statement.

The district said it has no further information and will come forward as more information is learned.

“We are thankful for the diligence and collaboration of the local police and district administration to ensure our students and staff remain safe,” the district said in a statement.