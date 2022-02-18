Medina kicks off ice festival Friday evening, more than 100 ice sculptures on display

MEDINA, Ohio — This winter weather is perfect for residents in Medina who are ready to kick off the city's ice festival tonight.

This is the 28th year the festival is taking place in the city's historic square. Around 120 ice sculptures will be on display.

Plus, tonight only, there will be live speed carving contests, the fire and ice tower and an ice bar behind the PJ Marley’s restaurant.

All of this is possible thanks to sponsorships from local businesses, which will all be open for visitors to dine or shop around.

“Part of the goal of this is to drive people or get them going to our local businesses and support them so that they can make it through the winter blast season and come out strong for the spring and summer events,” said Main Street Medina Executive Director Matt Wiederhold.

Admission to the Medina ice festival is free.

Even if you miss tonight's events, the carvings will stay on display in the square until they melt. And at night, they'll lit by color-changing lights.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.