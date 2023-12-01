Medina named one of the top 50 best small towns to celebrate Christmas

MEDINA, Ohio — Nestled in Northeast Ohio is a picturesque city familiar to Ohioans as a great place to celebrate the holidays and is gaining national recognition.

HGTV named Medina one of the "50 best small towns to visit for Christmas." The twinkling lights in the city's square, the decorated gazebo and Christmas tree, the holiday shopping is reminiscent of a Hallmark Christmas movie.

Rani Sizemore, her husband John and their dog Odin are using the backdrop for a photo shoot, "every year we come here and take a photo at the tree."

"It makes me never want to grow up because when you're a kid, you're an adult and it means the same," said John Sizemore.

"Every year we are reminded why we live here. You know you come to the square and you see all the lights and it's just gorgeous. It really is, it makes you feel good inside," said Julie Root of Medina.

The rush of visitors year after year creates a big boom for small businesses along the square, "From Castle Noel down the street brings that in to all the restaurants and the other gift shops here, it's wonderful for all of us, it contributes to us all," said Tamara Harbaugh, owner of Uptown Shoppe.

Just down the block, Mark Klaus created a gigantic Christmas wonderland—room after room of window displays and collectibles that would make any holiday fanatic's day.

HGTV mentions Castle Noel as part of the reason for Medina's festive distinction. Although it's not the North Pole, Klaus said he wouldn't have his business anywhere else.