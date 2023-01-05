Medina Police issuing free steering wheel locks for Hyundai owners

MEDINA, Ohio — Hyundai continues to provide steering wheel locks to law enforcement as Hyundai's thefts remain on the rise. Medina Police has received a quantity of the locks to distribute to Medina residents, according to Medina Police.

In order to get a steering wheel lock you must provide the following:

A driver's license

Proof of residence in the city of Medina or Lafayette Township

Proof of registration

Residents that own a 2009-2021 Hyundai with a physical key to start their ignition qualify and should stop by the station at 150 West Friendship Street. Locks will be provided on a first-come-first-served basis until all locks are gone.

For Kia owners, Medina police is awaiting a shipment of locks from Kia, and will advise when those become available.

For additional information contact Sgt. Sara Lynn at 330-725-7777.

