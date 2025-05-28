Medina Police searching for man who allegedly attempted to abduct child

The Medina Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a man who allegedly attempted to abduct a child on Monday.

Just before 5 p.m., a man allegedly attempted to abduct a 10-year-old boy from the Forest Meadows Apartments playground area, police said.

The boy was able to break free from the man and returned safely to his family, police said. The man fled the area and remains at large.

The man is described as being in his 30s and around 6 feet tall with a slim build, police said. He also has blonde hair and a short, scruffy blonde beard.

He was wearing brown skinny pants, a white t-shirt with a black collar and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Medina Police at 330-725-7777.