MEDINA, Ohio — As Medina gets ready for its annual Candlelight Walk, local businesses told News 5 they’re looking forward to the crowds.

Watch the video below:

MEDINA CANDLELIGHT WALK SMALL BIZ IMPACT

“For all of us small businesses, this is the biggest weekend of the year for us,” said LilyNicholas Shoppe owner Tamara Harbaugh.

Since early this summer, Harbaugh said she’s been getting her vendors ready for the 42nd annual Medina Candlelight Walk.

“Our vendors come in, they’re stocking, preparing. We talk about this back in the summer, start making your items. Get ready. It’s such a big, big weekend for us,” said Harbaugh.

Now, Main Street Medina Events Director Angela Mansier said the time is nearing.

“We pretty much have decorated the square, and we are ready for the holiday season,” said Mansier.

Mansier is working behind the scenes to make sure everything is ready for the three-day event, which features a tree and community lighting on Friday.

Then on Saturday, there will be a parade and fireworks, followed by an opportunity to take pictures with Santa on Sunday, along with other indoor and outdoor family-friendly attractions.

“This weekend, Candlelight Walk will kick off the whole holiday season so that people will keep wanting to come back week after week to enjoy the beautiful square,” said Mansier.

Mansier also wants the small businesses in the area to feel supported too.

“We have businesses who’ve been here for over 25, 30 years, and it’s tough, and this weekend, the holiday season, it’s their bread and butter,” said Mansier.

Just ask Harbaugh, who owns a merchant shop with more than 70 local and small vendors.

“The customers come in. Everybody loves the square. They come see the fireworks, the parade, everything is lit up. The lighting of the Christmas tree is so beautiful, so it brings all these customers to our shops,” said Harbaugh.

With all the customers, Harbaugh said this helps boost sales for her and her neighbors over at Operation: Fandom and Blackbird Records, a vintage collectibles and record shop on the square.

“Definitely a great place to be in Medina. A lot of happy people around here,” said Amily Effler, a cashier at Operation: Fandom and Blackbird Records.

This will be Effler’s first holiday season on the square, but she said she and her team will be ready.

“We have many employees here that love doing what we do on the Blackbird’s side and on the operation side. You know getting to help the customers, and getting to talk to people and forming those relationships is really important,” said Effler.

For the full list of events, click here.