Meet Henry the Frybot; he combats staffing shortages while simultaneously manning the racino deep fryer

NORTH RANDALL, Ohio — News 5 got a first look at the new restaurant OneKitchen opening at JACK Thistledown Racino Friday. It’s a food hall-style concept, with a bakery that uses the latest high-tech technology to help employees during busy hours.

Henry, the Frybot, is one of four robots in the country, helping kitchens combat staffing shortages.

News 5.

Director of Food and Beverage for Jack Entertainment, Derek Ivancic, said buying the Frybot was a no-brainer with the size of the kitchen he had to redesign toppled with hiring challenges industry-wide.

“One of our big challenges is staffing in general,” said Ivancic. “The fry station is one that is always difficult to staff for because it’s a hot, sweaty, greasy environment. Not a lot of people want to stand over fire all night long. So, this allows us to still deliver the product our guests want all night long, in a constant way, where we don’t have to worry about people not showing up.”

OneKitchen offers a variety of food options for guests for guests including artisan pizzas, sandwiches, burgers, and more.

A bakery is also opening in the food hall. It will offer customers fresh coffee, ice cream, and baked goods made in-house and from area bakeries.

Sunday through Thursday, OneKitchen is open 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. and closes at midnight Friday and Saturday. The Bakery opens 8 a.m. - 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and closes at midnight Friday and Saturday.