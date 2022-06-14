Meijer in Lorain adds self-service BMV kiosk to renew registration, print new license plate stickers

LORAIN, Ohio — Did you know if you want to renew your motor vehicle registration and license plate stickers, you don't have to walk into an actual Ohio BMV location? A Meijer in Lorain is the newest location where residents will see a self-service BMV kiosk that can do both.

Residents can walk into participating locations in their neighborhood where they will find the Ohio BMV Express kiosk, a fast and simple way to renew your registration.

Users scan their current registration or registration renewal or enter their vehicle information, pay the fees with a credit card and then the machine immediately prints their registration and license plate stickers.

Along with the renewal cost and any late fees (if applicable), there is a $4.95 service fee for up to four vehicles renewed at the kiosk. Additionally, there is a 1.95% or $1.75 (whichever is greater) credit card processing fee.

The kiosk is located in two Northeast Ohio Meijer stores and other locations, including:

Westlake E-Check Emission Station, located at 24770 Sperry Drive

Lorain Meijer, located at 5350 North Leavitt Road

Stow Meijer, 4303 Kent Road

Medina BMV- 972 North Court Street in Medina

The self-service kiosk was a pilot program that launched in October 2021. It started with nine locations throughout the state and has slowly added more locations, with Westlake and Lorain being the newest cities to have a kiosk.

“InnovateOhio’s goal is to change the culture of state government so that every service is designed with the customer in mind,” said Lt. Governor Jon Husted in 2021 at the launch of the kiosk. “The service announced today offers a convenient way for Ohioans to quickly and easily renew their vehicle registration so they can continue on with the rest of their day.”

“The BMV is dedicated to improving the overall customer experience by providing our customers with access to innovative solutions that better meet their diverse needs,” said BMV Registrar Charlie Norman said last year. “The BMV Express Kiosks are another important step we’re taking to give Ohioans more convenient options to choose from when they are deciding how to interact with state government.”

