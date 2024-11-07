Melee at McDonald's shuts down dining room during afternoons

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — McDonald's on Mayfield Road decided to close its dining room during afternoons after South Euclid Police responded to chaos in late October.

"Eighteen years, this hasn't happened. I haven't investigated this type of call or been dispatched to this type of call in 18 years," said South Euclid Police Public Information Officer and School Resource Officer Officer Joe Di Lillo,

On Oct. 22, officers found two teenagers hurt inside the restaurant and asked them what happened. Employees recounted a fight that took them from their tasks. During interviews, officers learned that many teenagers left the restaurant, some even causing disturbances in other Mayfield Road businesses.

Now, the dining room at the fast-food restaurant is closed from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. You can still place a mobile order, but you have to be in a car in the drive-thru to pick up the food.

South Euclid Police said it is grateful for its residents who helped identify many of the teenagers involved, "the public did not appreciate this kind of behavior, but they did assist us. The community worked with the police department, not against, and got us the information to attach to this report to go down to juvenile court," Di Lillo said.

Officers report the juveniles involved were in the age range of 12 to 16. Four were arrested on Oct. 22, two from South Euclid and two from Cleveland. Twelve named juveniles have now been passed along to the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Prosecutor for review for charges.

News 5 The fast food restaurant has this sign on the door explaining that mobile orders will be filled, but food needs to be picked up in a car in the drive-thru.

Some teens involved attend Brush High School, just minutes from the fast-food restaurant.

"Also, we contacted the schools and let them know, 'Hey, listen, that area is closed. Can you pass that around?' We just want to avoid any conflict with the community, the staff," Di Lillo said.

At the Taco Bell across the street from McDonald's on Mayfield Road, there's a sign on the door that reads, "No students allowed from 2:30 PM to 5 PM unless you are with an adult." The Speedway next door has a sign that states, "No students allowed."

Also on Mayfield Road is the Team Couture Youth Center. Owner and Director Donna Brown said she sees teenagers walking Mayfield Road daily after school.

"If they're not participating in after-school sports and activities...what do they do?" Brown said.

Team Couture currently hosts students aged 5 to 13 in after-school programming. Students get food, activities, and fellowship with one another in a safe space.

Brown sees the need for a safe space for high school students to go to, too. In response, Brown and her team are launching teen nights for students twice a week in January.

Until then, she said her doors are always open for teenagers to stop by for a snack or conversation.

"I do hope that we can make a difference. We are currently looking for additional spacing so that we can house them directly after school," said Brown.

To connect your children with the Team Couture Youth Center, you can visit them on Instagram @teamcoutureorg or send them an email at info.teamcouture@gmail.com.

The Mayfield Road McDonald's is owned and operated locally by MAK Management Company. News 5 reached out to MAK Management and has not heard back.