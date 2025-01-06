Melt is dead and holding its own 'wake' and 'celebration of life' event

Following its announcement on New Year's Day that Melt Bar and Grilled was shutting down for good, the restaurant is holding a wake for itself to sell off memorabilia.

The garage sale will be Jan. 17-19 from noon to 6 p.m.

"We will be selling decorative items, apparel, merchandise, serving ware, and small wares," Melt said in a Facebook post.

Additionally, the bar will be open for drinks to enjoy while you peruse the goods.

"We invite you to stop in and have a last drink with us, while you peruse for your favorite decoration or framed picture," Melt said in the post. "Thank you for the support over the years."

Owner Matt Fish announced the closure on Instagram last week, saying, "This decision was not made lightly or without years of incredible effort and stress."

End of the line: Melt Bar and Grilled closing its last restaurant

RELATED: Melt Bar and Grilled closing its last restaurant