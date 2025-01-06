Watch Now
Melt is dead and holding its own 'wake' and 'celebration of life' event

Melt opened in Lakewood in 2006. Now that original location is the company's only remaining restaurant, after a series of closures and a bankruptcy filing.
Following its announcement on New Year's Day that Melt Bar and Grilled was shutting down for good, the restaurant is holding a wake for itself to sell off memorabilia.

The garage sale will be Jan. 17-19 from noon to 6 p.m.

"We will be selling decorative items, apparel, merchandise, serving ware, and small wares," Melt said in a Facebook post.

Additionally, the bar will be open for drinks to enjoy while you peruse the goods.

"We invite you to stop in and have a last drink with us, while you peruse for your favorite decoration or framed picture," Melt said in the post. "Thank you for the support over the years."

Owner Matt Fish announced the closure on Instagram last week, saying, "This decision was not made lightly or without years of incredible effort and stress."

