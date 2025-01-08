Mentor Councilperson Scott Marn to remain seated despite calls for resignation

MENTOR, Ohio — Mentor City Council is off to a rocky start now that some residents are calling for council members to remove Councilperson Scott Marn following a recent lawsuit.

But it appears Marn will remain seated despite concerns from residents like Jeff Cook who is calling for him to be removed.

“They need to remove him,” said Cook.

This all comes following a 52-page lawsuit a Concord Township woman, who we are not naming, filed against him, other city council members and the city of Mentor.

The plaintiff, who has been an employee with the city since December 1994, accuses the defendants of a relentless and continuing pattern of employment discrimination and retaliation.

The federal lawsuit even alleges multiple instances of inappropriate behavior between Marn and women who worked for the city.

However, Scott Marn said he denies the allegations News 5 first told you about last month.

“I look forward to the truth coming out in court and an end to this blatant attempt at intimidation by a few individuals,” said Marn.

“Honestly, I wasn’t surprised that he was doing this to this lady. There’s a lot of stuff out there that I hear,” said Cook.

Although Cook brought in signs calling for council members to remove Marn, very little discussion happened Tuesday evening besides several comments from residents like Elaine Foster, who said she’s disturbed by the allegations.

“If the truth of what was in the media is true, then I’m appalled at the city right now,” said Foster.

Marn’s wife, Wendy, also stood before council and said the truth will prove her husband’s innocence.

“The false accusations, lies about my husband and me, harassment to us, and you will know the truth and the truth will set you free,” said Wendy.

“It’s not right what’s going on,” said Cook.

News 5 reached out to the city’s public information officer, and he said the city cannot comment on pending litigation