Mentor High School evacuated Thursday morning due to minor gas leak, fire department confirms

MENTOR, Ohio — Mentor High School was evacuated on Thursday morning due to the smell of natural gas in the building that turned out to be a minor gas leak, a district spokesperson and the Mentor Fire Department confirmed.

School officials contacted the fire department to report the smell of natural gas. The Mentor Fire Department confirmed to a News 5 photojournalist on scene that there was a minor gas leak, and everyone is back inside the building as of 8:40 a.m.

The first day of class for the Mentor Schools district was August 24, but they were among the local districts to close schools on August 25 due to the extreme heat.

