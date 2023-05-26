Mentor Middle School closed Friday due to absences in transportation department

In a Facebook post Thursday night, Mentor Schools announced Memorial Middle School would be closed Friday due to absences in their transportation department.

The post stated the following:

We need to make this decision due to a large number of absences in the transportation department causing us to not be able to cover all of our routes. We realize this may cause an inconvenience, but we do not have the staff available to transport all of our students to school and this move keeps all of our elementary schools open.

The post went on to say that their dedicated drivers have been working hard to get the students to school as they experience a staffing shortage.

Anyone looking to work as a bus driver or substitute bus driver can contact Heather Wisen at wisen@mentorschools.org or 440-974-5260.

