Mentor-on-the-Lake Police investigating crash involving stolen Kia

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 6:47 PM, Mar 16, 2024
The Mentor-on-the-Lake Police Department is currently investigating a crash involving a stolen Kia early Saturday morning.

The Kia was stolen from Windsor Place Apartments, police said. Around 3:20 a.m., the car crashed into a tree on Reynolds Road, and the occupants of the vehicle fled on foot.

Those with exterior security cameras in the area are asked to inform police if there is any footage of individuals from around the time of the incident, police said.

Anyone with information can call the department at 440-257-7234 or email Police@citymol.org.

