Mentor-on-the-Lake Police issuing free steering wheel locks as Hyundai thefts increase

Mentor-on-the-Lake Police Department
Posted at 10:46 AM, Dec 31, 2022
MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio — As Hyundai thefts continue to rise, the Mentor-on-the-Lake Police Department is issuing free steering wheel locks for Hyundai drivers only at this time, according to the department.

In order to get a steering wheel lock you must provide the following:

  • A driver's license
  • Proof of residence in the city of Mentor-on-the-Lake
  • Proof of registration

Residents that own a 2009-2021 Hyundai with a physical key to start their ignition qualify and should stop by the station located at 5860 Andrews Road.

