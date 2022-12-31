Mentor-on-the-Lake Police issuing free steering wheel locks as Hyundai thefts increase

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio — As Hyundai thefts continue to rise, the Mentor-on-the-Lake Police Department is issuing free steering wheel locks for Hyundai drivers only at this time, according to the department.

In order to get a steering wheel lock you must provide the following:

A driver's license

Proof of residence in the city of Mentor-on-the-Lake

Proof of registration

Residents that own a 2009-2021 Hyundai with a physical key to start their ignition qualify and should stop by the station located at 5860 Andrews Road.

Find more information on their Facebook post.

Watch live and local news any time:

Replay: Good Morning Cleveland

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.