Mentor-on-the-Lake police looking for hit-skip driver who struck child on bicycle

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio — A child riding a bicycle was injured Thursday in a hit-skip crash in Mentor-on-the-Lake Wednesday evening.

It happened around 7:44 p.m. at Beech Street and Southland Drive.

According to MOTL police, an 11-year-old boy sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident was captured on camera. Video of the incident shows the child ride through a stop sign and into the path of the an oncoming vehicle. Witnesses told responding officers that a dark-colored SUV with an out-of-state license plate, possibly from Florida, hit the child, police said.

MOTL police looking for hit-skip driver who struck child on bike

Police described the vehicle as a possible 2018 or 2019 Kia Sorento and black or dark blue in color. The driver fled the scene following the crash.

The child was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police said his condition is improving.

Anyone with information about the crash should call MOTL police at 440-257-7216.

