Mentor swears in Captain Mike Majernik as its next police chief Monday

MENTOR, Ohio. — The City of Mentor has a new police chief, Captain Mike Majernik, who was sworn in Monday afternoon.

Majernik has been with the Mentor Police Department for 29 years. He served as a patrolman for eight years, a sergeant for seven years and a lieutenant for five years before being promoted to captain in 2019 and now chief.

He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Criminology from The Ohio State University and a Graduate Certificate for Criminal Justice Education from the University of Virginia. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and holds certifications in numerous specialized areas of law enforcement.

"I am confident that his vision, leadership style, and ethical standards coincide with the vision and standards of the Mentor Police Department, the administration, City Council and our residents," Mentor City Manager Kenneth J. Filipiak said.

Former Police Chief Ken Gunsch officially retired on October 31, 2026, after 33 years of service with the department.