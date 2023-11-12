Mentor teen laid to rest after 18-month battle with cancer

The Mentor teen who courageously battled an aggressive bone cancer was laid to rest on Saturday.

Jack Sawyer's funeral took place at the Mentor Fine Arts Center.

He endured an 18-month battle with Ewing sarcoma that became unmanageable, causing him and his parents to decide to end treatment.

The phrase "JBS Strong" became prevalent throughout the community over the past few months as he inspired everyone around him, even rival football teams.

Anyone who would like to honor his memory can make a donation to the Jack B. Sawyer Memorial Scholarship Fund at Mentor High School.