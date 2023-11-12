Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Mentor teen laid to rest after 18-month battle with cancer

Mentor teen Jack Sawyer's funeral was on Saturday. Jack battled an aggressive bone cancer for 18 months and passed away on Nov. 5.
Posted at 10:35 AM, Nov 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-12 10:35:54-05

The Mentor teen who courageously battled an aggressive bone cancer was laid to rest on Saturday.

Jack Sawyer's funeral took place at the Mentor Fine Arts Center.

He endured an 18-month battle with Ewing sarcoma that became unmanageable, causing him and his parents to decide to end treatment.

The phrase "JBS Strong" became prevalent throughout the community over the past few months as he inspired everyone around him, even rival football teams.

Anyone who would like to honor his memory can make a donation to the Jack B. Sawyer Memorial Scholarship Fund at Mentor High School.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.