Merriman Valley businesses clean up after flash flooding

AKRON — Akron's Merriman Valley was hit hard by Thursday's storm. Many businesses experienced flooding and damage from debris and mud.

"I came in about 5:45 this morning to flood damage, mainly mud throughout the entire place," said Robert Wimley, manager and co-owner of Michael's AM.

Wimley says the inside of the breakfast and lunch spot is still drying out after being flooded.

News 5 Michael's A.M. is closed for cleanup and repairs at flash flooding on August 8.

"Even with all the parking lot damage we've probably had about 20 cars pull up, still trying to get some breakfast," Wimley said.

Wimley thinks the restaurant will be closed for about a week for repairs. He plans to submit an insurance claim but is worried about getting staff paid.

"The loss of the ability to pay our staff because we don't have revenue, we don't have money coming in," Wimley said.

The City of Akron is asking residents and businesses that have flood damage to report it on the Summit County EMA by Aug. 14. You can easily download the app here.Then, in the app, click "damage report" and fill it out completely to self-report damage.

Up Portage Trail Hill from Merriman Valley, Canyon Brook Drive collapsed. It's a road used a lot by folks who live in the Timber Top Apartment Complex.

Some apartments in Timber Top were flooded. Management told News 5 it sent texts to residents to check on them and is asking that residents report damage to their own renter's insurance agency.

In this area, the Akron police and fire departments said they made 25 rescues Thursday night.

"We went to Cuyahoga Street and we pulled up next to the cars, got people out. And the look on their face initially when they see the truck initially is shock it is a big vehicle," said Akron Police Lt. Todd Snisley.

News 5 Akron Police and Fire used their new community rescue to help folks stranded in high waters Thursday night.

Snisley was driving the new community rescue vehicle that could navigate through deep water to rescue people.

Thursday night was the first time police and fire teamed up to use the rescue vehicle. They were able to save people from flood waters and cars and finished by putting them inside the rescue vehicle.

"It means the world to us to be able to serve our community in that capacity and we could see if on the faces of our people when we got to them to give them the help they needed," said Akron Fire Department Deputy Chief Scott Pascu.