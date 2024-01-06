Message from Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District touches hearts across the world

The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District shed light on a topic that often goes unspoken about during the holiday season through a social media post.

The sewer district posted their phone number on their X page, formerly known as Twitter, and allowed people to call and listen to a voicemail about feeling overwhelmed during the holidays.

just a phone number, a voicemail, and a whole lot of emotions.



216-361-6772. — NE Ohio Regional Sewer District (@neorsd) December 21, 2023

“Holidays, and I think end-of-the-year holidays in particular, are really a mix of emotions and memories, both good and bad, that come from anywhere, and I know they just feel overwhelming at times, so let me tell you right now that you are not alone,” part of the voicemail said.

The entire message was about two minutes long and was listened to by more than 3,200 people.

More than 600 people left their own voicemails in response, and every single one of them was positive.

“It was really nice to hear, and a lot of us got choked up, is hearing folks saying, hey thanks for acknowledging this time of year is not the easiest, and it’s not the happiest time of year, and thanks for just being able to connect and be empathetic with me as a human,” Jessica Shutty with the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District said.