MetroHealth holds annual minority men's health fair

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Dozens of men came out Thursday for the Annual Minority Men’s Health Fair at MetroHealth to screen themselves from head to toe.

“Untreated high blood pressure, diabetes, can lead to devastating consequences,” said Dr. Charles Modlin with MetroHealth. “It is our responsibility to provide this access and opportunity, we want the men to be empowered.”

Many of the conditions that Modlin referenced impact men of color disproportionately.

The US Department of Health and Human Services found black men are 30% more likely to die from heart disease and 60% more likely to die from a stroke than non-Hispanic white men.

“We want to bring that level of awareness, that education to minority men, in order to give them opportunities to take care of themselves,” said Al Nevel with MetroHealth. “We really want to focus upstream because sometimes people come in and they have devastating outcomes that sometimes medicine cant correct.”

“We’ve been doing this for a number of years and we know that every time we do this health fair we find a number of serious health conditions that the men didn’t know they have,” said Modlin.

