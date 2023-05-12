MetroHealth introduces new blood and marrow transplant program to help vulnerable get extended access

CLEVELAND — MetroHealth System has introduced a new blood and marrow transplant program to help those facing socioeconomic barriers, like housing and travel, get access to this life-saving treatment.

Dr. Tamila Kindwall–Keller, Blood and Marrow Transplant Program medical director, said the program would also address those socioeconomic barriers.

Julia Oppman isn't a part of the program, but as a two-time cancer survivor, Oppman said this program is needed to help save other people's lives.

"If it wasn't for the transplant, I wouldn't be here," said Oppman. "It's tough, and it's not something you ever prepare for."

Back in October 2018, Oppman was diagnosed with AML, an aggressive form of leukemia.

Oppman says she immediately started treatment and got better.

But months later, her body relapsed, and this time she needed a blood and marrow transplant to save her life.

"There's a lot of expenses that go into a transplant that people don't realize until they go through," said Oppman.

Oppman says she also had to dedicate a lot of time to get the life-saving procedure.

"There's a lot of appointments because that chemotherapy for the bone marrow transplant, it's a very, very aggressive one where it clears out all of the marrow in your body," said Oppman.

Oppman tells News 5 that her strong support system made this traumatic process easier for her.

But she recognizes not everyone has this privilege, so she commends MetroHealth for their efforts to help those who need it the most.

"Anyone dealing with this type of cancer, since it is so aggressive, they need that transplant to save their life," said Oppman.

Doctors at MetroHealth told News 5 they started the transplant program to help patients who have been turned down for care.

"Our patients often have issues with social determinants of health, including food, housing, travel. When we refer our patients out, they often get turned down because of the barriers that they have," said Kindwall-Keller.

"It should not be something that they have to worry about," said Oppman.

Kindwall–Keller said the program would extend access for people needing life-saving treatment.

"There's a huge commitment on patients and families and caregivers because it's a long journey for these patients," said Cellular Therapy and Stem Cell Transplant Program Director Berni McQuigg.

The program has been up and running since January, and so far, the hospital performed its first transplant within the program just last month.

"It takes a village to build a transplant program, and we have had the investment of hospital administration, as well as many of our colleagues in essentially every department in the hospital, to make this a success," said Kindwall-Keller.

Watch live and local news any time:

Replay: Good Morning Cleveland at 6

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.