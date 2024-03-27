Microtransit service launching in Lorain Co. this summer to address transportation challenges

ELYRIA — Lorain County Commissioners and other leaders are trying to address a transportation gap for residents of Lorain and Elyria.

This week, commissioners announced the allocation of more than $2 million from the county’s transportation budget to launch a microtransit service pilot program.

Tom Smolinsky and his wife, Carman, have heard complaints about the infrequency of Lorain County Transit buses, and they have experienced problems getting around town.

"If it weren't for public transportation a lot of times we wouldn't have a way to get around,” Smolinksy said.

He said fixed routes that run every two hours just don’t cut it.

“Especially now that they're starting to close down a lot of stores on the other side of town and people are needing a ride,” Smolinsky said.

News 5 has extensively reported over the last two months about transportation concerns in Lorain County, especially for those on Elyria’s south side, since Aldi decided to relocate its store from Oberlin Road, in Carlisle Township, to Chestnut Ridge Road in Elyria.

Watch News 5's February 2024 report, where residents and shoppers expressed concerns about Aldi relocating its Oberlin Road store.

Aldi closing Carlisle Twp. store next week, relocating to Chestnut Ridge Rd. in Elyria

“The biggest need we have right now is people getting to work, getting to doctor's… groceries,” said Lorain County Commissioner David Moore. “We got an older community. A lot of people don't have their driver's licenses for a lot of reasons. And with the needs of our older communities and those without licenses… we need those people to work. That's where we as a government have to come up with a solution that isn't going to bankrupt our taxpayers.”

Moore said bringing a microtransit service to the county will offer efficiency and reduce wait times to only 15 to 20 minutes.

The contracted service, through transit technology company Via Transit, will launch in July in Elyria and Lorain.

"This is like a big domino effect of positive energy for our community,” Moore said.

The service is similar to Uber and Lyft's.

Riders can order a ride through an app or call a telephone number and get picked up at home or down the street. Riders will then be taken to and from areas within their respective cities that the county’s fixed bus routes, through Lorain County Transit, don’t serve. Riders will also have the option to be taken to a bus stop that can take riders elsewhere. Rides will be shared with others with technology organizing it all.

The service will be provided at the same rate as current fixed bus routes, which are $2 each or $1 for seniors, students, and individuals with disabilities.

It will operate Monday to Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

"You're hoping to learn a lot during this. It potentially could bring changes to Lorain County Transit…and also maybe expand the service?” News 5 asked Moore.

“Yes, that's the concept is basically to get people addicted to a system that works,” Moore said.

Smolinsky is optimistic about the new service.

“Hopefully it will work for everybody," Smolinsky said.

Via Transportation is providing the software and will handle all operations, including hiring drivers who meet federal transit administration standards.

A total of 12 vehicles will be purchased: five for Elyria and seven for Lorain.

“When it comes out I’m probably going to be one of the first people to jump on and try it to see how well it does work.” Smolinksy said.

Lorain County Transit told News 5 they support the microtransit pilot program.

It said ridership last year was 30,540 for its fixed bus routes and 26,498 for its Dial-A-Ride program.

Pamela Novak, Lorain County Transit’s chief financial officer, added that the county plans to collect data from the microtransit project to restructure its fixed bus routes.