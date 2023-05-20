Midtown Collaboration Center will bring together multiple local businesses, sectors

CLEVELAND — Construction workers in Midtown are hard at work building the foundation for collaboration.

Breaking ground on common ground, a three-story 95,000 square-foot property called the Midtown Collaboration Center at East 66th Street and Euclid Avenue.

“Just to represent this area and to bring a different style of beer to the Cleveland area is fantastic,” said Christopher Harris, owner of Black Frog Brewery.

Harris’ business is based in the Toledo area, and he said his brewery is one of just two Black-owned breweries in the state, and he’s opening a new location in the collaboration center.

“For Cleveland not to have a Black brewery in all of this time, we’re talking 2023, and there’s no black breweries in the Cleveland area,” said Harris. “It’s exciting, but it’s a little sad because there should be one, and now there is going to be one.”

The property will bring multiple companies and sectors under one roof, from restaurants to Case Western and University Hospitals research offices to music venues.

Caitlin Knowlin is the program manager for Hyland Software, her company teaches Cleveland students company science skills, but it’s based in Westlake.

“That’s been one of our hurdles for students who come for our field trips because they’ll have the busing service from the district, but they don’t necessarily get to come to our after-school programs, so that’s what we’re hoping for with this location,” said Knowlin.

Highland is also opening a location in the collaboration center; it hopes to equip more students in Cleveland with computer skills.

“Computer science in the tech industry is a huge industry with lots of open jobs right now, but there’s not enough students coming through with the right skills to fit those jobs, so we need more opportunities for young students to explore computer science,” said Harris.

